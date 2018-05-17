Girl Whose Leg Mangled by Mower Gets Rare Surgery

KANSAS CITY (AP) - A Missouri family says the courage of a 6-year-old girl whose left leg was mangled by a lawn mower is helping them get through the ordeal.

Isabella Smith wandered too close to her grandfather's mower on May 1 and was run over when he didn't see her and backed the machine up. John Williams says he might have lost his composure if not for his granddaughter's strength as he held her waiting for an ambulance.

The Kansas City Star reports Isabella, who goes by Izzy, has spent more than two weeks at the University of Kansas Hospital in Kansas City, Kansas.

She has undergone seven surgeries since arriving by medical helicopter, including a rare procedure called rotationplasty that's done only a handful times each year in the U.S.