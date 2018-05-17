Girl Whose Leg Mangled by Mower Gets Rare Surgery
KANSAS CITY (AP) - A Missouri family says the courage of a 6-year-old girl whose left leg was mangled by a lawn mower is helping them get through the ordeal.
Isabella Smith wandered too close to her grandfather's mower on May 1 and was run over when he didn't see her and backed the machine up. John Williams says he might have lost his composure if not for his granddaughter's strength as he held her waiting for an ambulance.
The Kansas City Star reports Isabella, who goes by Izzy, has spent more than two weeks at the University of Kansas Hospital in Kansas City, Kansas.
She has undergone seven surgeries since arriving by medical helicopter, including a rare procedure called rotationplasty that's done only a handful times each year in the U.S.
More News
Grid
List
MOBERLY - Moberly's downtown district could be receiving a facelift in the near future, and the city is holding a... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri senators on Wednesday passed a bill to further regulate public unions, including a proposed... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — The Missouri Legislature has passed a measure that could allow the biggest electric companies in the... More >>
in
MOBERLY - When you check-in at the Randolph County Health Department, you'll be greeted by two-month-old Anna Goddard snuggling with... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - One volunteer group is looking for young people to help give back to the community over the summer.... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY- On Tuesday the Missouri Public Service Commission approved an increase in water rates for Jefferson City residents. ... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - A new program with Columbia Public Schools aims to connect students with their food. The program is... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - With ongoing frustrations of s low and shortened battery life , a new device produced at MU could... More >>
in
COLUMBIA- Six years after he was fired, Rob Sanders is suing the city of Columbia to get his job as... More >>
in
MORGAN COUNTY- A Morgan County woman is facing an animal abuse charge, after authorities say she killed her ex-boyfriend's dog.... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - A trip to the gas station may leave drivers' wallets emptier than usual as Missouri prices went up... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Attorneys for Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens want to be able to publicly question a woman with... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - A Missouri House panel has broadened its investigation of Gov. Eric Greitens to delve into... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - The Missouri Senate has voted to send Harry Truman back to Washington. The proposal, approved... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - State and federal authorities have joined Columbia police in the search for the suspect in the fatal shooting... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - The Missouri House has approved a resolution calling for a national convention to amend the U.S.... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Missouri senators on Tuesday passed a stripped-down tax bill that would cut the individual income tax... More >>
in
NEW YORK (AP) — Do you hear what I hear? That's the question as a short audio clip... More >>
in