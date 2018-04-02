Girls Embrace Science

Teenage girls from across the country are learning that science can be silly as well as serious. Two girls-only science camps at the University of Missouri-Rolla are attracting high interest this summer. The camps are designed to encourage more girls to pursue degrees and careers in science, engineering and technology. Statistics show that women are significantly underrepresented in those fields.