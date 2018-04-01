Giuliani Visits

ST. CHARLES (AP) - Republican presidential candidate Rudy Giuliani talks about ways to cut spending and improve security at two Missouri appearances today. The former New York City mayor spoke at town hall meetings in the St. Louis suburb of St. Charles and in the rural town of Mount Vernon, outside of Springfield. He drew on his accomplishments in New York, saying he asked agencies there to seek out areas where they were overspending and become more efficient. He says he would ask civilian federal agencies to take a similar approach. Giuliani also says he wants to increase the size of the military. He says that's in part to counter terrorism and to deter nations including China and Russia from contemplating what he called "challenges" to the U.S. in the future.