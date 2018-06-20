Giving the Gift of Energy

The St. Louis-based electric utility is offering the opportunity to purchase gift certificates for friends and family, or as charitable contributions for people in need. Ameren's Gift Certificate Program is on the company Web site, www.ameren.com. They are available in denominations of $10, $25, $50 and $100. Or purchase them by phone at 877-770-GIFT. The recipient must be an Ameren customer to redeem them. The certificates may only be applied to energy charges. Any excess payment will be credited to the recipient's next monthly bill.