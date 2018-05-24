Glasgow School District addresses bullying concerns

GLASGOW - The Glasgow School District released a statement Thursday addressing the case of a Glasgow student's apparent suicide.

The jury at a coroner's inquest in the case found the manager of the student's workplace was the "principal in the cause of death." The jury also found the Glasgow School District was "negligent in preventing bullying," though the Glasgow School District says it followed its bullying policies.

According to the Glasgow School District, the jury's decision says all district staff must guarantee no student ever be bullied. The district responded and said, "With due respect to the inquest jury, no school district can satisfy this standard."

The district wants the community to know they are saddened by this death and that any death of a young person is a tragedy. However, it disagrees with the jury's findings.

"In spite of best intentions and the best practices, we cannot guarantee that no bullying occurs, particularly, where, as here there is no knowledge of bullying of this student," the statement said.

The district continued and said, "We regret the district's board and it's employees have been so badly misjudged without being given the opportunity to present any witnesses, facts, or exhibits to defend its staff in any way."

The statement said the district will continue to dedicate themselves to the highest quality of education.