Glendale Police Investigate Double Murder, Suicide

GLENDALE (KSDK) - Glendale police are investigating a double murder, suicide.

Glendale Police Sgt. Bob Catlett said investigators believe a mother shot and killed her 11-year-old son and 9-year-old daughter before turning the gun on herself.

The scene was near Hawbrook and Park avenues Monday afternoon. Neighbors said the residence is the home of Cathy and Mitch Murch.

The victims were found in three different rooms. The daughter was found in a second-floor bedroom.

Mitch Murch was performing CPR on his son when police arrived at the scene, according to police.

Police also questioned Mr. Murch, but did not call him a suspect.

Reverend Bob Reiker of Mary Queen of Peace said the Murch family was very involved in the parish and that the kids attended school there. He said the church notified all family members of the events.

The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis is investigating.

A vigil has been scheduled at 7 p.m. at Mary Queen of Peace, located at 676 W. Lockwood.

Mary Queen of Peace released the following statement about the deaths:

"We are shocked and saddened to hear of the tragic loss of life involving a family in one of our parish communities. Mary Queen of Peace Pastor Fr. Bob Reiker and Associate Pastor Fr. Craig Holway are working with grieving family members and the MQP parish family to cope with the aftermath of this tragedy. Out of respect, we ask that the media allow them to grieve privately. Counseling will be made available to the community. We ask that you keep the family and parish in your prayers."

