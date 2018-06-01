Glenn Anderson is Set to Appear in Court

COLUMBIA- Glenn Anderson is set to appear in court Friday in Columbia. Anderson is accused of lying to the police regarding the murder of Brian Daniels that happened earlier this year.

His preliminary hearing was originally set for May 17 but defense has repeatedly pushed back the hearing.

Anderson is accused of hindering the persecution of a felony after lying about the whereabouts of murder suspect James Thompson's alibi on April 9, the night of the murder.

Thompson claimed to be visiting Anderson in St. Charles on the night of the murder. Initially, Anderson confirmed to police that Thompson was at his house at 8 p.m. on the night of the murder but later Anderson admitted to lying to the police and told them Thompson had not been at his house when he went to bed at 11 p.m. Anderson says Thompson was asleep on his couch when he woke up.

