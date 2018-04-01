GM Announces More Recalls

COLUMBIA - General Motors recalled more than seven million vehicles on Monday.

Monday's recall is part of a series of recalls GM has made as a result of the keys rotating in the ignition. GM recalled models made between 1997 and 2014 in this latest round of call-backs. Although there is no evidence the defect is to blame, there have been seven crashes, eight injuries and three deaths reported involving GM models.

Despite the recalls, some mid-Missourians said they will stand by GM.

Craig Oleary owns a Chevrolet pick-up, and said he hasn't had any issues.

"I wouldn't trade it in," he said. "It's worked great for me."

Savanna Watson owns an SUV and said she has issues with her vehicle. She said even if her vehicle was recalled, she would still drive a GM.

"I'm a GM girl at heart," she said.

If you own a GM vehicle that could be on the recall list, click here for the GM recall center website.