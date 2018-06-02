GM Workers Back At Work

WENTZVILLE (AP) - General Motors workers around the country, including those in the St. Louis and Kansas City areas, are going back to work now that the United Auto Workers and GM have reached a tentative contract agreement. The agreement would end a two-day strike and shift the burden of retiree health care from GM to the union. It would give workers bonuses and lump-sum payments. The agreement must still be approved by local UAW presidents and then by a vote of GM's 73,000 rank-and-file workers, including those in Wentzville and Kansas City, Kansas.