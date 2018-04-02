GM Workers on Strike

There are questions tonight how this strike will affect Mid-Missouri. The United Auto Workers union says its fed up with GM.



Workers at GM plants, including those in the St. Louis and Kansas City areas, walked off the job.



The union says workers won't return to work until key demands are met.



Greg Schneider and his family have owned Schneider Auto Body for 18 years. While 25 percent of the cars serviced there are GM vehicles, Schneider says he doesn't think the strike will have a big impact on his shop.



However, Schneider says if he runs out of new parts, he'll be ready.



"Might have to find alternative ways to repair a car where there'd be maybe used or just actually repairing the part if it's not available," said Schneider Auto Body owner Greg Schneider.



Schneider doesn't think that the service industry will be the only area affected by the strike. He thinks they'll be a ripple affect across the car industry. But local GM dealers say they have lots of cars and GM customers have lots of patience.



"Contrary to what some people say, I find people are very brand loyal," said Heath Bailey of Perry Chevrolet. "People who like a GM, will wait for a GM, if they have to wait a few more weeks or a month."



To get what they want, strikers just might wait a few more weeks or a month too, and that might hurt local business.