Go-kart driver hurt after striking St. Louis police cruiser

By: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A man is critically injured after driving a go-kart into the side of a St. Louis police cruiser.

KMOV-TV (http://bit.ly/2aeg6Us ) reports that the accident happened Saturday night when the go-kart driver ran a red light and drove onto Kingshighway and struck the side of a Chevrolet Tahoe police cruiser.

The go-kart driver was taken to a hospital. The officer was unhurt.