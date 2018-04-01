Goat Rally Raises Money for Animal Shelter
VANDIVER VILLAGE - Fans of Mexico's runaway goat came Wednesday to see the four-legged celebrity one day after it was finally caught. People nicknamed the goat "Billy Goat Gruff" while it gained internet fame during its 11 days on the run. A local roper caught the goat Tuesday afternoon after seeing the animal along the side of the road.
"Coming home from work, I seen him standing out there in the field," said Mervin Beechy. "I just come back and got my horse, Squirt, saddled him up, loaded him in the trailer and hauled him out there. I chased [the goat] a little ways, then roped him."
The goat was first spotted on August 21. After several reports, the goat gained internet fame when someone created a Facebook page for it. In less than a week, the goat had gained almost 10,000 fans. After Beechy captured it, Y107 morning host Cosmo came up with the idea for a goat rally. It took place Wednesday at Midwest Stock Exchange yards just outside of Mexico in Vandiver Village. Fans of the goat took pictures of the four-legged celebrity and made donations to the Mexico Animal Shelter. Others sold "Goat Watch 2010" shirts to raise money for the shelter. Cosmo said several businesses also agreed to match any money raised for the shelter.
The goat's future is uncertain. People's opinions ranged from freeing it once more to letting it play golf with KOMU anchor Jim Riek. Midwest Stock Exchange Yard owner Nancy Schrock said she was leaning toward putting the goat up for auction. Schrock promised the auction date will be announced in order to give everyone plenty of notice.
This wasn't the first run-in Mexico has had with a rogue goat. Two years ago, people repeatedly reported seeing a goat near the city limits on Highway 54. Senior Animal Control Officer Joe Horton said he pursued the goat when he got the reports, but he never caught him. After two months, Horton said the goat sightings stopped.
More News
Grid
List
COLUMBIA – Columbia got its first measurable snowfall on Easter since 1940 Sunday. The National Weather Service estimates the... More >>
in
Two arrested, one is fugitive on Callaway County Weapons Warrant after pursuit from Mexico into Auxvasse
On March 31, 2018, at around 6:00 PM, members of the Audrain County Sheriff's Office and the Mexico Public... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - A tradition among firefighters nationwide may in fact be a contributing factor in what some consider an epidemic... More >>
in
BOONE COUNTY - The extra business hours Saturday at the Boone County Clerk’s office have allowed 19 voters to get... More >>
in
CALLAWAY COUNTY - Criminal investigators are looking for the identity of human remains found by deputies. Law enforcement found... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - University of Missouri Trauma and Emergency Medicine staff hosted a class in support of the “Stop the Bleed”... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri lawmakers are pushing a bill that could make it easier for people buying a... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — The Missouri Senate is considering whether to permanently unplug the state's touchscreen machines amid concerns... More >>
in
SEDALIA- When Kardell Sims founded Visionary Hustler earlier this year, he set out with the goal of inspiring and motivating... More >>
in
MISSOURI - PFP Enterprises, LLC, also known as Texas Meat Packers, is recalling more than 7,000 pounds of raw beef... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri's attorney general is warning residents to be wary of telephone and email scams throughout tax... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — An Ashland man who was awarded last year nearly $45 million for injuries at a Capital... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Few things say childhood quite like a crayon. Coloring (inside or outside the lines) takes on a new... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Residents at a student housing complex said a prank from management was too believable to be funny days... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — The Missouri House approved a budget plan Thursday with more money for early education and flat... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY- MoDOT has released a schedule of road work for the central Missouri region. The road work is scheduled... More >>
in
COLUMBIA – Two bloggers, mothers and business partners are ringing in the new year with a new work. Polly Conner... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — About 300 Missouri seniors and people with disabilities have lost in-home care services... More >>
in
Select a station to view its upcoming schedule:
Coming Up Next
7:00pJesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert
9:20pDateline NBC
10:00pKOMU 8 News @ 10
7:00pStuart Little
9:00pKOMU 8 News @ Nine on The CW
9:30pFamily Guy
Tonight's Schedule
7:00pJesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert
9:20pDateline NBC
7:00pStuart Little
9:00pKOMU 8 News @ Nine on The CW
9:30pFamily Guy