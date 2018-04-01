Goat Rally Raises Money for Animal Shelter





"Coming home from work, I seen him standing out there in the field," said Mervin Beechy. "I just come back and got my horse, Squirt, saddled him up, loaded him in the trailer and hauled him out there. I chased [the goat] a little ways, then roped him."





The goat was first spotted on August 21. After several reports, the goat gained internet fame when someone created a Facebook page for it. In less than a week, the goat had gained almost 10,000 fans. After Beechy captured it, Y107 morning host Cosmo came up with the idea for a goat rally. It took place Wednesday at Midwest Stock Exchange yards just outside of Mexico in Vandiver Village. Fans of the goat took pictures of the four-legged celebrity and made donations to the Mexico Animal Shelter. Others sold "Goat Watch 2010" shirts to raise money for the shelter. Cosmo said several businesses also agreed to match any money raised for the shelter.





The goat's future is uncertain. People's opinions ranged from freeing it once more to letting it play golf with KOMU anchor Jim Riek. Midwest Stock Exchange Yard owner Nancy Schrock said she was leaning toward putting the goat up for auction. Schrock promised the auction date will be announced in order to give everyone plenty of notice.





This wasn't the first run-in Mexico has had with a rogue goat. Two years ago, people repeatedly reported seeing a goat near the city limits on Highway 54. Senior Animal Control Officer Joe Horton said he pursued the goat when he got the reports, but he never caught him. After two months, Horton said the goat sightings stopped.

VANDIVER VILLAGE - Fans of Mexico's runaway goat came Wednesday to see the four-legged celebrity one day after it was finally caught. People nicknamed the goat "Billy Goat Gruff" while it gained internet fame during its 11 days on the run. A local roper caught the goat Tuesday afternoon after seeing the animal along the side of the road.