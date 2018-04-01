Gohn Leads Tigers at LSU Tiger Golf Classic

BATON ROUGE, LA - Mizzou Women's Golf finished 11th overall at the LSU Tiger Golf Classic. The Tigers shot 309-315-311-935 in three days of play to finish 71-over par as a team. Arkansas took the tournament title with a final score 35-over par, and Tulane earned second with a score of 45-over par. The LSU Tigers earned a third place finish overall after shooting 48-over par. Junior Taylor Gohn led Missouri, in the third round, firing a 75 to move into a tie for 16th place overall. Gohn shot 77-76-75-228 through three rounds of play, tallying four birdies in the final round in addition to her second round eagle.

Michelle Butler also had a strong tournament for Mizzou as she closed out the tournament in a tie for 31st overall. After firing a 1-over par second round score, she closed the tournament with a final score of 16-over par. Alina Rogers finished just two strokes behind Butler to tie for 36th overall. She also fired a third round score of 75 to tie with Gohn for a team-best on the day. Rogers shot 77-82-75-234 overall.

Laura Kraft had her best showing in the third round, tallying two birdies on the day. She scored 27-over par to tie for 55th overall. Katherine Hepler also competed for the Tigers, tying for 74th overall. She shot 86-84-86-256 through three rounds of play.

Missouri heads to Oxford, Mississippi on April 5 to continue the season at the BancorpSouth Rebel Intercollegiate.