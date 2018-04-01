Gohn Leads Tigers Through Round 2 at UCF Challenge

SORRENTO, FL - Junior Taylor Gohn led the Tigers through the second round of play at the UCF Challenge in Sorrento, Florida. Gohn finished the day just one over par (73) to sit in a tie for 16th overall, she shot even par in the first round and currently has a total score of 145.

As a team, Mizzou put up a 308 in the second round and currently sits in 16th place (300-308-608). North Carolina leads the tournament after going 287-278-565 through the first two rounds and UCF is tied for second place with Tulane (+5).

Freshman Katherine Hepler and sophomore Alina Rogers are tied for 68th overall and they currently sit 10-over par with a score of 154. Hepler put up a 78 in the second round, recording a birdie on the 14th hole. Rogers finished with a second round score of 79, and tallied three birdies on the day.

Laura Kraft is just one stroke behind Hepler and Rogers, as she went 77-78-155 through two rounds. Michelle Butler rounds out the Tiger competitors as she is currently 19-over par after two rounds at the tournament.

Ariana Savich is 12-over par after two rounds, as she went 79-77-156 over the last two days. Savich recorded a birdie on both the front and back nine holes in the second round. She sits in a tie for 76th overall.