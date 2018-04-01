Gold and Silver Buyer Visits Jefferson City

JEFFERSON CITY - The Ohio Valley Gold and Silver Refinery will be in Jefferson City this week buying dated coins, miliatry items,old guitars and more.

Silver reached an all time high this week at almost $50 an ounce, levels unheard of since 1979. The gold and silver buying group encourages people in the area to bring in their items laying around the house for an evaluation. Manager David Rain says just last week he and his team paid a man nearly $40,000.

The group will be at the Baymont Inn and Suites in Jefferson City every day this week and on Saturday until 6 pm.