Gold Takes Game One of Fall World Series

COLUMBIA - The Gold Team defeated the Black Team in game one of the Mizzou Fall World Series, 7-4, in eight innings on Tuesday night at Taylor Stadium.

The Gold Team now leads the best-of-seven series, 1-0, and game two will be contested tomorrow at 3:15. The Gold Team scored three runs in the top of the eighth inning to take game one in extra innings.The Gold Team jumped all over Black starter John Miles in the first inning and took advantage of two Black errors to plate a pair of runs to take a 2-0 lead. After a single by Dillon Everett, right fielder Conner Mach singled and Everett scored on a two-base error by Dane Opel in right field to score the game's first run and Mach advanced to third on the play. Catcher Ben Turner then reached on an error, allowing Mach to score from third, giving the Gold Team a 2-0 lead.

The Black Team got on the board in the bottom of the third inning after a leadoff walk from Sal Belfonte came back to bite Gold starter Blake Holovach. After the walk, Brannon Champagne bunted Belfonte to second and he was driven in by an Eric Garcia double. But the Gold Team answered immediately in the top of the fourth after a two-out, RBI single from Mach that was laced back up the middle off of Black reliever Brett Thomas, giving Gold a 4-1 lead.



The Black Team added another run on a sacrifice squeeze play by Nick Moore in the bottom of the fourth to cut into the lead at 4-2. Scott Sommerfeld scored the run after singling and reaching second on an error before advancing to third on a groundout. The Black Team threatened again in the bottom of the fifth after leadoff singles from Champagne and Garcia, but after back-to-back strikeouts it looked like the Gold Team was going to get out of a jam. But Sommerfeld doubled to right center to plate a pair of runs and tie the game at 4-4.



Things stayed knotted at 4-4 as the teams headed to extra innings until a sacrifice fly from Blake Brown plated the go-ahead run in the top of the eighth. The Gold Team tacked on two more runs on a single by Michael McGraw to take a 7-4 lead. From there, Brett Graves shut down the Black Team in the bottom of the eighth to preserve the win.

