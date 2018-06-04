Gold tooth dropped into Kansas City donation kettle
KANSAS CITY (AP) - A Salvation Army spokesman said someone has dropped a gold tooth into a holiday collection kettle.
Spokesman Rick Carroll said Thursday that he's found diamond rings, silver bars and four-leaf clovers but has never heard of a tooth donation. He says the item could be worth $100 depending on the amount of gold it contains.
Kansas City's Red Kettle Campaign began Nov. 7 and is currently running about $50,000 behind where it was a year ago.
Carroll said he at first considered the donation to be gross, but now thinks it's a nice gesture. He worries that the donation might have been unintentional and he is temporarily hanging onto the tooth in case someone claims it.
