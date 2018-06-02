Gold Wins Mizzou's Fall World Series

COLUMBIA - The Mizzou baseball team wrapped up its Fall World Series as the Gold Team clinched the best-of-seven series with a 10-3 win on Tuesday night (Oct. 25) at Taylor Stadium. The Gold Team scored five runs over the first two innings to back a strong start from Blake Holovach, who went 5.0 innings, allowing just three hits, one earned run while striking out six.

At the plate, the Gold Team collected 14 hits as six players finished with multi-hit games, highlighted by first baseman Andreas Plackis, who went 3-4 with three RBI and a pair of runs scored. Catch Ben Turner also drove in three runs while going 2-4 with two runs scored in the win. The Gold team's first six hitters all finished with at least two hits on the day.

After tagging Black starter John Miles for three earned on five hits over 0.2 innings, the Gold team then tagged sophomore lefty Rob Zastryzny for two more runs in the second inning, extending its lead to 5-0. The scored stayed that way until the top of the fifth when the Black team finally got to Holovach for its first run of the game, coming on a single by Gavin Stark, scoring Sal Belfonte. That made the score 5-1.

But the Gold Team answered with five more runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to take a 10-1 lead into the top of the seventh inning. Closer Brett Graves then allowed two runs in the top of the seventh (only one earned) as he closed the door on the Fall World Series.