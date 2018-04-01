Golden City fisherman missing at Stockton Lake

SEYBERT (AP) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a southwest Missouri man has been missing since he went fishing on Stockton Lake during the weekend.

Searchers were still looking Monday for 61-year-old Rodney David of Golden City. The search began Friday evening when his empty boat was found circling in northeast Dade County between Greenfield and Stockton.

KYTV reported the area is known locally as Chicken Rock because of a big bluff where people dive and jump into the water.