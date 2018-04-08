Golden Gala hosts Famed Organist

The Golden Gala features Charlie Chaplin's silent film, "The Gold Rush," and one of the first Mickey Mouse cartoons, with famed organist Stan Kann providing the accompaniment. And, on this organ, that includes flute, trumpet, tambourine and snare drums.

"I only know of him from watching him when I was a kid, on Johnny Carson playing a pipe organ," said David White III, Missouri Theatre executive director. "So, I mean, he's been on Johnny Carson, oh, hundreds of times."

Actually, 100 isn't too far off. Kann appeared 77 times on "The Tonight Show with Johnny Carson."

Kann first appeared on the popular, late-night TV program by showing comedienne Phillys Diller his vacuum collection.

"She came out to my house, saw the vacuums and she said, 'You are crazy and I'm going tell Johnny Carson about you.' And she says, 'Forget about the organ. I'm going have you on the Carson show with your stuff'. That started a whole new career," explained Kann.

Kann plays the organ and lectures for the Fox Theatre in St. Louis.