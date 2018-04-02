Golf Tournament Benefits Breast Cancer Research

COLUMBIA - Mid-Missourians took a swing at breast cancer Monday at the 11th annual Deon Starman Memorial Golf Tournament. The tournament was held at the Columbia Country Club to raise money for MU's Ellis Fischel Cancer Center. The tournament is dedicated to the honor and memory of Deon Starman, an avid golfer and proponent of breast cancer research, who died unexpectedly of a brain aneurysm in 2004. During the past decade, the tournament has raised $89,000 for local research and Deon's husband, David Starman, told KOMU 8 that after Monday's tournament, the group hopes to break the $100,000 mark.