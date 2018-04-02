'Gone Girl' Makers Get $900,000 in Tax Credits

CAPE GIRARDEAU (AP) - The Missouri Department of Economic Development is providing nearly $900,000 in tax credits to the makers of a movie filmed partly in Cape Girardeau.

The Southeast Missourian reports that 20th Century Fox, maker of "Gone Girl," spent nearly $3 million while filming in Missouri last fall. The state issues tax credits to qualified production companies for up to 35 percent of in-state expenditures, part of an effort to promote filming in Missouri.

Nathan Nickolaus, general counsel for the department, says tax credits for payroll figures are still being worked out.

Filming began in Cape Girardeau in September and finished in October. The movie, which deals with the media frenzy surrounding the disappearance of a man's wife, is due in theaters Oct. 3.