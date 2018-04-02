Good Insulation Saves Money This Winter
One local insulation company says it's seen a rise in insulation sales due in part to the rising cost of gas. In new homes insulators say homeowners need to make sure they choose the right type of insulation in order to save money on gas bills this winter. The insulation company says they've had about 24 more calls this fall for attic insulation in existing homes. The builder says checking your air filters and making sure your insulation is thick enough could save 25% to 30% on your bill this winter. Insulators say you should make sure your insulation is 14.5 inches thick in order to properly heat your home this winter.
