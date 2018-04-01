Good Samaritan Buys Home to Help Homeless Youth

SEDALIA - Sedalia banker Theresa Wolf bought something that wouldn't fit under her Christmas tree, but will bring joy to many Sedalia homeless teens. Once Wolf heard the statistics on homeless youth in the community she made up her mind immediately about what she would do to help. She bought a house, which she hopes will become a shelter for up to 15 "unaccompanied youth" raging from 12 to 18-years-old.

Bob Vickers Coordinator of Putting Roofs Over People or P.R.O.P. said, "Most Sedalians aren't aware of the problem, and if you say there were homeless people here, no one believes it."



Statistics showed that more than 40 students in the Sedalia 200 School District were homeless or were "couch surfing" at friends' houses. The numbers had Wolf in tears. So she teamed up with Deanna Adams, junior high school social worker, to help give these students a permanent residence. The count has recently increased by 30 students since she originally heard the news.

She has been receiving donations and help from the Salvation Army and the Open Door Ministeries. They will help her with providing food, beds, and sheets so the house will be ready for teens to move in after Christmas.

Wolf hopes this is only the beginning, someday she wants to open a motel to accommodate all of Sedalia's homeless teens and families. But as for now she wants to help as many teens as possible and said, "they can stay as long as they need to."





