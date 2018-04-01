Good Samaritans Gather

About 400 people were in attendance after traveling in RV's from several different states to take part in the event.

The Good Samaritan Club started more than 40 years ago when a group of RV owners put Good Samaritan bumper stickers on their motor homes so others would know they could get help on the road.

Members of the club set up booths to entertain each other and promote their personal businesses. Some of the booths sold products like jewelry and personalized name badges.

"You meet them, you love them," said member Diane Moore. "If you see someone that's a Good Samaritan, you have a friend."