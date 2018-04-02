Good turnout for this year's Boone County Fair

BOONE COUNTY — The Boone County Fair had better turnout than expected with Sturgeon hosting it for the first time.

President of the Boone County Fair Jeff Cook said, "The people that are coming are really excited, and impressed with what Sturgeon has and what we have done here."

Cook said the fair has put Sturgeon on the map for many Columbia residents who have never been to the town.

The Ham Breakfast is kicking off the last day of the Boone County fair on Saturday.

Cook said the ham breakfast originally started in 1946 and is one of the fair's biggest events.

The buffet-style breakfast is $20 per person. Some items on the menu will include the Boone County country cooked ham, biscuits and gravy, hash browns, scrambled eggs, fruit, muffins and more.

Cook said anybody and everybody looks forward to the ham breakfast.

The Ham breakfast is at Peachtree Catering & Banquet Center in Columbia.

The fair grounds will be open at noon on Saturday.