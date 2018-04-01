Goodwill plan for store in Eureka all but dead

EUREKA (AP) - An effort to open a MERS Goodwill store in the St. Louis-area town of Eureka appears to be dead.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports the Eureka Board of Aldermen on Tuesday refused to allow a Goodwill store. City Attorney Kathy Butler says the matter won't be reconsidered unless an alderman asks for a bill approving a store to be placed on a future agenda.

A delegation from Goodwill told aldermen that no other city has turned down the nonprofit, whose stores raise money for programs and job opportunities for people with disabilities or who are disadvantaged.

Goodwill's David Kutchback says about 200 people from Eureka have been served by Goodwill programs over the past several years.