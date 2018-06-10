GOP donor again backs Kinder in run for Missouri governor

By: The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — A prominent GOP political donor is again supporting Lt. Gov. Peter Kinder as he runs for Missouri governor.

Missouri Ethics Commission records show businessman David Humphreys gave Kinder $250,000 on Friday.

Kinder faces a four-way GOP primary Aug. 2. The winner is expected to face Democratic front-runner Attorney General Chris Koster in the Nov. 8 election.

Humphreys in 2012 dropped support of Kinder after media reports that the candidate repeatedly visited a strip club in the 1990s.

Humphreys' Friday donation is his first to Kinder since then. Humphreys is president and CEO of Joplin-based TAMKO Building Products.

Kinder trailed behind the other gubernatorial challengers with about $625,000 in cash to spend on his campaign as of the most recent finance reports through the end of March.