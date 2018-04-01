GOP donor backs claims of Missouri auditor who shot himself

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - A prominent Republican donor says the Missouri Republican Party chairman had made negative comments about the religion of a state auditor who later killed himself.

David Humphreys released a signed affidavit Thursday saying GOP Chairman John Hancock told him in November that Missouri Auditor Tom Schweich was Jewish. It's the first time anyone has publicly attested to hearing such comments.

Schweich fatally shot himself Feb. 26, a month after declaring his candidacy for the Republican nomination for governor. The shooting occurred just minutes after Schweich told The Associated Press he wanted to go public with allegations that Hancock had made anti-Semitic remarks about him.

Schweich had Jewish ancestry but attended an Episcopal church.

Hancock has said he can't recall telling people Schweich was Jewish but that it's possible he did.