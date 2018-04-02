GOP Lawmakers Challenge Missouri Ballot Summary

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Missouri Lt. Gov. Peter Kinder and top Republican legislative leaders are challenging the ballot summary of a health care measure appearing before voters in November.

The Republicans said Tuesday in a lawsuit that Democratic Secretary of State Robin Carnahan's summary is blatantly false, deceptive and intended to mislead.

The GOP-controlled Legislature sent a measure to voters that would bar Missouri officials from creating a health insurance exchange without approval from voters or the Legislature. It also would prohibit state departments from taking federal money to prepare for an online insurance marketplace.

The secretary of state's office approved summaries for the proposal because lawmakers did not write their own. Carnahan's office has defended the fairness of its ballot summary.