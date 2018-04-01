GOP lawmakers keep supermajority in Missouri

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Republicans are adding to their ranks in the Missouri Legislature and will soon have even more strength when dealing with Democratic Gov. Jay Nixon.

Republicans won supermajorities in both the House and Senate in Tuesday's elections, easily exceeding the two-thirds majority that would be needed to override gubernatorial vetoes.

Heading into the election, Republicans had held 110 House seats and 24 Senate seats.

As a result of the election, it appears that the GOP will control 117 of the 163 House seats and 25 of the 34 Senate seats when the Legislature convenes next year.

Republicans used their large majorities this year to override Nixon's vetoes of bills cutting income taxes and lengthening the abortion waiting period. They also overrode numerous line-item budget vetoes with the help of some Democrats.