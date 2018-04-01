GOP Rep. Akin to Challenge Sen. McCaskill in Missouri

CREVE COEUR, Mo. (AP) - Republican Congressman Todd Akin has entered Missouri's U.S. Senate race while casting himself as "the literal, exact opposite" of Democratic Sen. Claire McCaskill.

Akin described himself as a "consistent conservative" while announcing his candidacy Tuesday at a news conference in the St. Louis suburb of Creve Coeur (KREEV kor). He denounced the growth of

government spending and the federal deficit and also called for tax cuts.

Akin, 63, has represented a U.S. House district in suburban St. Louis for the past 10 years and previously served for a decade in the Missouri House.

He joins former state Treasurer Sarah Steelman as the only Republicans officially in next year's Senate race. St. Louis businessman John Brunner also is considering a Senate campaign.