GOP seeks to boot 4 candidates from primary ballot

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — The Missouri Republican Party is seeking to boot four candidates from the primary ballot, including two Congressional challengers, arguing that they aren't really members of the GOP.

The party filed a formal request Tuesday with the secretary of state's office to remove Jim Evans, Noga Sachs, Scott Van Meter and Leonard Hughes.

Evans is challenging U.S. Reps. Billy Long for his seat in the southwest part of the state, while Sachs is vying for U.S. Rep. Ann Wagner's seat outside St. Louis. Van Meter and Hughes are running for state senate seats.

The GOP cited a 2006 case in which Democrats ousted white supremacist Frazier Glenn Miller from a congressional ticket. Miller later was convicted of a 2014 shooting that killed three people at two Jewish sites in Kansas.