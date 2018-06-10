GOP St. Louis Senator Files for Re-Election

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - A Republican state senator from the St. Louis area has filed for re-election despite his displeasure with his district's new boundaries.

A bipartisan commission last week approved a new map of Missouri's 34 Senate districts to reflect population changes since 2000. Some St. Louis County Republicans have expressed opposition to the new districts.

Among them is Sen. Jim Lembke, who has filed for a second term from the 1st District. The district covers southern St. Louis County, and Lembke says the new map gives Democrats an advantage in the area.

Data from state and federal races from 2002 to 2010 were released with the new Senate map. They show Democratic candidates getting more support in the redrawn 1st Senate District.