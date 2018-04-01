GOPs, Dems Hold Own in Mo. House Elections

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - The Republican and Democratic parties have held their own in two special elections for vacant Missouri House seats.

Republican Mike Moon carried 59 percent of the vote Tuesday in defeating Democrat Charles Dake in southwest Missouri's 157th House District. The district covers most of Lawrence County.

Moon succeeds Republican Don Ruzicka, who was appointed by the governor to the Board of Probation and Parole.

In St. Louis, Democrat Joshua Peters was uncontested for special election in the 76th House District. Peters takes over for Democratic Rep. Chris Carter, who resigned to succeed his uncle on the St. Louis Board of Alderman

The special elections will restore the House to a full contingent of members. Republicans will hold a 110-53 majority over Democrats.