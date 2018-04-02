Gordon hits 2 HRs, Royals win 7th straight, rout Twins

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Alex Gordon hit two home runs and a double, Ian Kennedy pitched eight sharp innings and the Kansas City Royals extended their winning streak to seven games, beating the Minnesota Twins 10-0 Saturday night.

The Royals' string is their best since they won seven straight in April 2015. The World Series champions have won 12 of 14 to move back into the AL wild-card race.

Gordon has homered five times in five games. He connected in the fourth inning and again in the fifth for his fourth career multihomer game and his first since May 18, 2014.

Kennedy (8-9) gave up four hits, walked none and struck out six. He allowed only one runner past second base and has an 0.79 ERA in his past five starts.

Salvador Perez and Gordon hit back-to-back home runs in a four-run fifth, chasing Hector Santiago (10-8).