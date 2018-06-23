Gordon's 2 HRs, 6 RBIs Power Royals Past Orioles

KANSAS CITY (AP) - Alex Gordon went 4 for 4 with a pair of three-run homers and a career-high six RBIs as the Kansas City Royals beat the Baltimore Orioles 8-6 on Sunday.

Gordon drove a 1-1 pitch from Ubaldo Jimenez out to right with two outs in the fifth with Nori Aoki and Billy Butler aboard. Gordon, who led the Royals with 20 home runs last year, had gone 134 at-bats without a home run.

Gordon homered in his next at-bat, a three-run shot off left-hander Troy Patton in the seventh after Eric Hosmer walked and Butler doubled for his third hit.

Adam Jones hit a three-run homer off Royals reliever Aaron Crow in the ninth. It was the first runs Crow allowed in 20 relief appearances and 17 innings.

Greg Holland got the final two outs for his 12th save in 13 appearances.

