Gorzelanny and Lohse Look Sharp as Nationals Beat Cards

7 years 5 days 3 hours ago Sunday, March 27 2011 Mar 27, 2011 Sunday, March 27, 2011 2:13:49 PM CDT March 27, 2011 in Sports
Source: Associated Press

VIERA, Fla. (AP) -- Tom Gorzelanny and Kyle Lohse both pitched well for six innings, and the Washington Nationals beat the St. Louis Cardinals 3-2 on Friday night.

Washington third baseman Ryan Zimmerman played for the first time since March 14. After missing 10 games with a strained left groin, he went 0 for 3 and played six innings in the field.

Brian Bixler hit a sacrifice fly in the seventh to put the Nationals ahead for good.

Gorzelanny allowed two runs and four hits for Washington, striking out five and walking one. He gave up a two-run homer to David Freese in the fourth after walking Matt Holliday.

Lohse yielded two runs and six hits while striking out three and walking none.

