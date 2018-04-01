Gorzelanny and Lohse Look Sharp as Nationals Beat Cards

VIERA, Fla. (AP) -- Tom Gorzelanny and Kyle Lohse both pitched well for six innings, and the Washington Nationals beat the St. Louis Cardinals 3-2 on Friday night.

Washington third baseman Ryan Zimmerman played for the first time since March 14. After missing 10 games with a strained left groin, he went 0 for 3 and played six innings in the field.

Brian Bixler hit a sacrifice fly in the seventh to put the Nationals ahead for good.

Gorzelanny allowed two runs and four hits for Washington, striking out five and walking one. He gave up a two-run homer to David Freese in the fourth after walking Matt Holliday.

Lohse yielded two runs and six hits while striking out three and walking none.