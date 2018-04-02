Gov. Blunt Honors Victims On Patriot Day

"Six years ago, we all watched with horror as our country was attacked by radical jihadists fueled by an evil ideology and bent on destroying the United States of America. Thousands of innocent Americans lost their lives in an attempt to shake the freedom we hold dear.

"That historic day and our response to it demonstrated yet again to a watching world that we are a great nation, and that our resolve is not easily shaken.

"On this day I encourage all Missourians to pray for those who lost family and friends six years ago. I also ask all Missourians to remember our heroic Soldiers, Sailors, Airmen and Marines who are serving in harms way today to protect the freedom that makes our country the best place in the world to call home."

In recognition of Patriot Day, Gov. Blunt has ordered all flags at state facilities in Missouri to be flown at half-staff on Tuesday, September 11, until dusk.