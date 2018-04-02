Gov. Blunt Signs Bridge Legislation

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

ST. JOSEPH (AP) - Governor Blunt signs legislation today in St. Joseph that supporters say will allow the state to fix more than 800 bridges within five years.Blunt said under the plan Missouri will speed repairs of its bridges by awarding a single 30-year contract to fix and maintain 802 of its worst bridges.Lawmakers approved the new bill last week during a special session.Missouri highway officials had outlined the bridge plan almost a year before the August 1st collapse of a Minnesota bridge killed 13 people. But Blunt said the tragedy brought more urgency to the issue.The contractor that wins the job will be required to fix or replace the 802 bridges within five years, which would take two decades at the state's current pace of bridge maintenance.