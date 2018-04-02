Gov.-elect backs Graves for Missouri GOP party chairman

By: The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Republican Gov.-elect Eric Greitens wants former U.S. Attorney Todd Graves to lead the Missouri Republican Party as its chairman.

Greitens announced his support for Graves late Tuesday.

While the governor-elect can endorse a slate of leadership for the state party, it's up to the Republican State Committee to vote on its next chairman. A vote is scheduled for January.

A replacement is needed because current chairman John Hancock said last month that he will step down to return to political consulting.

Graves works as a private attorney at Graves Garrett in Kansas City.