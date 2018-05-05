Gov. Greitens files motion to waive jury trial

ST. LOUIS - Attorneys for Gov. Eric Greitens filed a motion Friday to waive a jury trial, which if granted means a judge would hear and try the case instead.

The motion comes a day after House and Senate members announced they had gathered enough to call for a special session to consider disciplinary actions against the governor.

Greitens faces felony charges in two cases. In one case, he is charged with invasion of privacy for allegedly taking a photo of his mistress without her consent during their affair. Greitens admitted to the affair, and denies any criminal wrongdoing.

He is also charged with tampering with evidence, after he allegedly got a list of donors from his charity, The Mission Continues, and used it for campaign purposes. Greitens denies any criminal action in this case as well.

Numerous representatives and senators from both major parties have called on Greitens to either resign or be impeached. Greitens has refused to step down, saying his name will be cleared in court.

The trial is scheduled to begin May 14.