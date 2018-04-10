Gov. Greitens signs bill to open four adult high schools

JEFFERSON CITY - Gov. Eric Greitens signed a bill into law Wednesday establishing four adult high schools in the state.

Greitens signed House Bill 93 during a ceremony in Kansas City.

Rep. Jeanie Lauer, R-Blue Springs sponsored House Bill 93, which was identical to House Bill 680, sponsored by Rep. Travis Fitzwater, R-Holts Summit.

Despite the bill passing the House during the legislative session, it didn't leave the Senate.

Fitzwater said he hopes to give the approximately 500,000 Missourians over the age of 21 without a high school diploma a second chance to do so.

“Possessing a high school diploma can be quite important in giving Missourians an opportunity to obtain gainful employment," Fitzwater said in a release. "If we want to empower people to move from government assistance toward self-sufficiency, providing them a path to earn a high school diploma is crucial.”

The four schools will be located in mid-Missouri, southeast Missouri, St. Louis City and southwest Missouri. Anyone 21 or older who does not have a high school diploma can enroll.

Missourians currently on government assistance will receive priority.

The schools will partner with community colleges and other programs to offer skills certifications based on regional demand.

They would offer child care as well.

Indiana implemented a similar bill that has been used as a model, according to a release from Fitzwater.

“I have been excited all year about this piece of legislation and to have it signed by the governor today is great for Missouri,” said Fitzwater. “I look forward to the next step of getting this project going and the new opportunities it will bring to folks and the state as a whole.”