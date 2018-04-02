Gov. Jay Nixon to call for increased education funding
JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri Gov. Jay Nixon plans to call for more funding for public education in his State of the State address.
The Democratic governor will be speaking to a Legislature dominated by Republicans when he delivers his remarks Wednesday night. The governor's office says he will ask lawmakers to work together in a bipartisan fashion.
Nixon already has highlighted one part of his agenda. It's a bonding plan for repairs and renovations at public colleges and universities and state facilities such as the Capitol.
He has not said how much of a funding increase he will seek for the daily operations of K-12 schools and higher education institutions.
The governor's office says Nixon will emphasize "fiscal discipline," while also seeking to spend money on things that grow the economy.
