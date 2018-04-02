Gov. Jay Nixon vetoes right-to-work legislation

By: The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Democratic Gov. Jay Nixon blocked a contentious measure Thursday that would have made Missouri the 26th right-to-work state.

Nixon vetoed the bill that would have barred workplace contracts that require nonmembers to pay union fees.

Supporters in the state's Republican-led Legislature passed the measure for the first time this year, saying it would attract business and spur economic growth.

Opponents argue it would weaken unions and lead to lower wages.

Even with a record number of Republicans in the House, it's unclear whether the measure has enough support for lawmakers to overturn Nixon's veto. Some Republicans in both chambers split from their party to join Democrats in opposition to the bill.

The measure passed both chambers with fewer than the two-thirds majority needed for an override.