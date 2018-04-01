Gov. Nixon Activates National Guard in Response to Flood

JEFFERSON CITY - Gov. Jay Nixon activated the Missouri National Guard today to help with flood response efforts. Southern and southeast Missouri were particularly affected by the large amounts of rain that have fallen recently.

"I have directed Maj. General Danner to immediately move Guard units into place where they can best help in protecting health and property," Gov Nixon said. "The Citizen Soldiers and Airmen of the Missouri National Guard have demonstrated their ability to help with natural disasters numerous times over the years, most recently in the work they did before, during, and after the blizzard and record snowstorm this winter. I have full confidence in the Guard to assist local emergency officials around the state."

The Governor today signed Executive Order 11-08 to activate the Missouri National Guard. Gov. Nixon has been receiving continuous updates from his emergency management team, including senior members of the Missouri Department of Public Safety, Missouri National Guard, Missouri State Highway Patrol and State Emergency Management Agency to assess the current weather situation.

The Missouri National Guard will provide assistance to local officials in communities that have experienced or are experiencing major flooding, or which are anticipating major flooding during the coming week.There are 200 citizen-soldiers ready to go to Poplar Bluff immediately to assist with flood damage. There are already officers in Butler and Mississippi counties.

National Guard Public Affairs Officer Major Tammy Spicer says the Guard is well-equipped with almost 12,000 citizen-soliders to help Missouri. She says these citizen-soldiers have regular jobs like school teachers, bank tellers, and grocery store clerks, and if the Guard needs them, they will call them.

Heavy rainfall is expected to continue throughout the week. Nixon's spokesperson Scott Holste says Missouri is fortunate to have the Guard to call during tough times like these. He said, "It's a big help. We know they appreciate it, and we certainly appreciate having the Guard there to be able to send as a resource anywhere in the state."