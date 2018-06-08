Gov. Nixon addresses flooding at news conference

2 years 5 months 1 week ago Wednesday, December 30 2015 Dec 30, 2015 Wednesday, December 30, 2015 3:55:00 PM CST December 30, 2015 in News
By: Emma Balkenbush, KOMU 8 Digital Producer

ST. LOUIS - Gov. Nixon spoke at a news conference today about Missouri's state of emergency. 

He said 14 people have died since flooding began with the most recent death in Crawford County. 

"Of the fatalities we've had, every one except one has been one that drove into water," Nixon said. 

Nixon said the Meramec River has crested at 33.4 feet which is good news.

But the Governor said with every bit of good news comes bad news. 

"We're seeing crests downstream from here move up, especially Arnold, Valley Park and Eureka," Nixon said. 

He said he expects to see continuous rises in those areas into Wednesday night. 

"We are here before the water rises, we're here after it falls," Nixon said. "We're here until this place is back to where it was before, and sometimes that takes awhile." 

Gen. Steve Danner of the Missouri National Guard said the guard has been working with the Department of Public Safety and Highway Patrol where the flooding is the worst.

Nixon said the state must reach at least $8 million in public damages to qualify for seventy-five percent reimbursement of public asset damages. 

"When the damage assessment teams come out from SEMA, being right, not first, is much more important," Nixon said. 

More News

Grid
List

Community radio station seeks to break Guinness World Record
Community radio station seeks to break Guinness World Record
COLUMBIA – Community radio station KOPN hopes to break the record for most radio interviews in 24 hours. The challenge... More >>
3 hours ago Friday, June 08 2018 Jun 8, 2018 Friday, June 08, 2018 2:56:00 AM CDT June 08, 2018 in News

Down syndrome support is the goal for one Columbia mother
Down syndrome support is the goal for one Columbia mother
COLUMBIA - Having a child with Down syndrome is motivating one mother to help connect and provide resources to other... More >>
3 hours ago Friday, June 08 2018 Jun 8, 2018 Friday, June 08, 2018 2:55:00 AM CDT June 08, 2018 in News

Aspen Dental offers free dental services to veterans
Aspen Dental offers free dental services to veterans
JEFFERSON CITY - On Saturday, June 9, Aspen Dental will be giving back to those who served our country. ... More >>
4 hours ago Friday, June 08 2018 Jun 8, 2018 Friday, June 08, 2018 2:00:00 AM CDT June 08, 2018 in News

Mobile home fire kills 5 children, injures woman
Mobile home fire kills 5 children, injures woman
LEBANON - Five children are dead and a woman is injured after a mobile home fire Wednesday. The fire happened... More >>
12 hours ago Thursday, June 07 2018 Jun 7, 2018 Thursday, June 07, 2018 5:53:00 PM CDT June 07, 2018 in News

Twenty-two indicted in undercover Boonville drug bust
Twenty-two indicted in undercover Boonville drug bust
BOONVILLE - An undercover investigation by the Boonville Police Department and the MUSTANG Drug Task Force has led to the... More >>
13 hours ago Thursday, June 07 2018 Jun 7, 2018 Thursday, June 07, 2018 4:45:00 PM CDT June 07, 2018 in News

Boone County man's ninth DWI creates concern about repeat offenders
Boone County man's ninth DWI creates concern about repeat offenders
COLUMBIA - The state appeals court overturned the decision to imprison a Boone County man for his ninth DWI. ... More >>
13 hours ago Thursday, June 07 2018 Jun 7, 2018 Thursday, June 07, 2018 4:10:00 PM CDT June 07, 2018 in News

Building wall collapses in Jefferson City, cancels Thursday Night Live
Building wall collapses in Jefferson City, cancels Thursday Night Live
JEFFERSON CITY - Thursday Night Live, a concert event downtown, is canceled for this evening after a building next to... More >>
13 hours ago Thursday, June 07 2018 Jun 7, 2018 Thursday, June 07, 2018 4:07:00 PM CDT June 07, 2018 in News

Lack of government funding can't stop Mizzou bully prevention team
Lack of government funding can't stop Mizzou bully prevention team
COLUMBIA - A bully prevention group at the University of Missouri isn't letting a lack of state funding stop them... More >>
15 hours ago Thursday, June 07 2018 Jun 7, 2018 Thursday, June 07, 2018 2:20:00 PM CDT June 07, 2018 in News

Missouri Southern faces $1M penalty amid tuition hike
Missouri Southern faces $1M penalty amid tuition hike
JOPLIN (AP) — Missouri Southern State University is facing a $1.1 million state penalty after raising its tuition rates by... More >>
17 hours ago Thursday, June 07 2018 Jun 7, 2018 Thursday, June 07, 2018 1:01:00 PM CDT June 07, 2018 in News

Portion of building wall collapses onto sidewalk
Portion of building wall collapses onto sidewalk
JEFFERSON CITY - Part of a building wall collapsed onto the sidewalk of Madison Street near... More >>
17 hours ago Thursday, June 07 2018 Jun 7, 2018 Thursday, June 07, 2018 12:39:00 PM CDT June 07, 2018 in News

More budget cuts for MU in FY 2019
More budget cuts for MU in FY 2019
COLUMBIA - MU can expect another year of cuts in its 2019 budget. The university is currently facing a... More >>
19 hours ago Thursday, June 07 2018 Jun 7, 2018 Thursday, June 07, 2018 11:00:00 AM CDT June 07, 2018 in News

Driver charged with driving while high before deadly crash
Driver charged with driving while high before deadly crash
CLAYTON (AP) — A St. Louis man has been charged with crashing head-on into another vehicle and killing the... More >>
22 hours ago Thursday, June 07 2018 Jun 7, 2018 Thursday, June 07, 2018 7:40:00 AM CDT June 07, 2018 in News

Food accessibility concerns prompt meeting
Food accessibility concerns prompt meeting
COLUMBIA - The Urban Farm harvests more than 17,000 pounds of food every year, but the Columbia Center for Urban... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, June 07 2018 Jun 7, 2018 Thursday, June 07, 2018 1:07:00 AM CDT June 07, 2018 in News

Document: Greitens attorneys believed prosecutors had enough to make case
Document: Greitens attorneys believed prosecutors had enough to make case
ST. LOUIS - A newly released document shows attorneys for former Governor Eric Greitens recognized prosecutors had a strong computer... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, June 06 2018 Jun 6, 2018 Wednesday, June 06, 2018 10:50:00 PM CDT June 06, 2018 in News

UPDATE: House drops subpoena; prosecutor releases full Greitens deal
UPDATE: House drops subpoena; prosecutor releases full Greitens deal
JEFFERSON CITY — A Missouri House panel that had been investigating former Gov. Eric Greitens reversed course Wednesday, dropping... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, June 06 2018 Jun 6, 2018 Wednesday, June 06, 2018 10:03:00 PM CDT June 06, 2018 in Top Stories

Missouri ranked 43rd safest state in new report
Missouri ranked 43rd safest state in new report
COLUMBIA - Missouri is only seven spots away from being the least-safest state in America, according to WalletHub. A... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, June 06 2018 Jun 6, 2018 Wednesday, June 06, 2018 5:45:00 PM CDT June 06, 2018 in News

Democrats say Greitens "had no impact" in surprise special election win
Democrats say Greitens "had no impact" in surprise special election win
JEFFERSON CITY - Democrat Lauren Arthur scored a shocking victory on Tuesday, winning a senate seat in District 17, which... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, June 06 2018 Jun 6, 2018 Wednesday, June 06, 2018 3:45:00 PM CDT June 06, 2018 in News

Bishop blesses Catholic Charities' bus in Jefferson City
Bishop blesses Catholic Charities' bus in Jefferson City
JEFFERSON CITY -The new bus for Catholic Charities of Central and Northern Missouri is ready to serve. Bishop Shawn... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, June 06 2018 Jun 6, 2018 Wednesday, June 06, 2018 3:35:00 PM CDT June 06, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 74°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
7am 73°
8am 74°
9am 76°
10am 80°