Gov. Nixon and 5 past governors discuss economic development

2 years 5 months 1 week ago Friday, November 20 2015 Nov 20, 2015 Friday, November 20, 2015 1:59:00 PM CST November 20, 2015 in News
By: The Associated Press

KANSAS CITY (AP) — All six of Missouri living governors have gathered in Kansas City for a panel discussion on economic development.

The nonprofit Hawthorn Foundation organized Friday's gathering at the Kansas City Southern headquarters. The private, nonprofit foundation was created in 1982 by then-Gov. Kit Bond to facilitate business recruitment, retention and development efforts.

Gov. Jay Nixon is attending, along with past Govs. Bond, John Ashcroft, Roger Wilson, Bob Holden and Matt Blunt.

Nixon was using the event to tout that the state's unemployment rate has hit an eight-year low.

Local organization sponsoring "Acts of Kindness" week
Local organization sponsoring "Acts of Kindness" week
COLUMBIA - The Children's Grove is hosting its annual "Acts of Kindness" week April 29th through May 3rd. The week's... More >>
3 hours ago Sunday, April 29 2018 Apr 29, 2018 Sunday, April 29, 2018 8:24:00 AM CDT April 29, 2018 in News

UPDATE: Victim and suspect in Holts Summit homicide identified
UPDATE: Victim and suspect in Holts Summit homicide identified
HOLTS SUMMIT - Amy Steward, 44, is charged with the first-degree murder of 67-year-old David Grant. A Holts Summit community... More >>
12 hours ago Saturday, April 28 2018 Apr 28, 2018 Saturday, April 28, 2018 11:23:00 PM CDT April 28, 2018 in News

Neighbors help neighbors in a city-wide service event
Neighbors help neighbors in a city-wide service event
COLUMBIA - Local church volunteers worked together Saturday to provide services at numerous sites around the city as part of... More >>
13 hours ago Saturday, April 28 2018 Apr 28, 2018 Saturday, April 28, 2018 10:30:00 PM CDT April 28, 2018 in News

35-year-old woman murdered two days before scheduled wedding
35-year-old woman murdered two days before scheduled wedding
MONROE COUNTY - A married man who was about to illegally marry a second woman is now charged with killing... More >>
14 hours ago Saturday, April 28 2018 Apr 28, 2018 Saturday, April 28, 2018 9:24:00 PM CDT April 28, 2018 in News

Missouri court: Woman in Greitens case must turn over phone
Missouri court: Woman in Greitens case must turn over phone
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — The Missouri Supreme Court says a woman who had an extramarital affair with Missouri Gov. Eric... More >>
19 hours ago Saturday, April 28 2018 Apr 28, 2018 Saturday, April 28, 2018 4:40:00 PM CDT April 28, 2018 in News

Organization honors armed forces and Toronto victims
Organization honors armed forces and Toronto victims
MEXICO – The U.S. Tiger Foundation held a ceremony at the Audrain County Courthouse on Saturday to honor veterans and... More >>
19 hours ago Saturday, April 28 2018 Apr 28, 2018 Saturday, April 28, 2018 4:24:00 PM CDT April 28, 2018 in News

Missouri to return $575,000 park money to federal government
Missouri to return $575,000 park money to federal government
SPRINGFIELD (AP) — The Missouri Department of Natural Resources plans to give $575,000 originally earmarked for two new state parks... More >>
20 hours ago Saturday, April 28 2018 Apr 28, 2018 Saturday, April 28, 2018 3:37:00 PM CDT April 28, 2018 in News

UPDATE: Victim identified in fatal crash on Highway 124
UPDATE: Victim identified in fatal crash on Highway 124
BOONE COUNTY - One man died Friday evening on Highway 124 after he hit a mail box and turned upside... More >>
21 hours ago Saturday, April 28 2018 Apr 28, 2018 Saturday, April 28, 2018 2:00:00 PM CDT April 28, 2018 in News

William Woods University holds spring commencement day
William Woods University holds spring commencement day
FULTON - Nearly 400 students from William Woods University graduated Saturday afternoon. Different commencement ceremonies for undergraduate and graduate... More >>
22 hours ago Saturday, April 28 2018 Apr 28, 2018 Saturday, April 28, 2018 1:13:00 PM CDT April 28, 2018 in News

22 minors arrested in Fulton for visible intoxication
22 minors arrested in Fulton for visible intoxication
FULTON - Twenty-two minors were arrested in local bars Friday night through Saturday morning. The Fulton Police Department was... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, April 28 2018 Apr 28, 2018 Saturday, April 28, 2018 5:34:00 AM CDT April 28, 2018 in News

High school music festival brings in money for the city
High school music festival brings in money for the city
COLUMBIA - The Missouri State High School Activities Association (MSHSAA) State Music Festival is back on the University of Missouri... More >>
1 day ago Friday, April 27 2018 Apr 27, 2018 Friday, April 27, 2018 8:13:00 PM CDT April 27, 2018 in News

360 Politics: Petitioning for change with the power of a signature
360 Politics: Petitioning for change with the power of a signature
COLUMBIA - Richard Parrish can’t be missed on the streets of downtown Columbia when he’s petitioning. Ranked number one in... More >>
1 day ago Friday, April 27 2018 Apr 27, 2018 Friday, April 27, 2018 8:00:00 PM CDT April 27, 2018 in News

Ugandan orphans connect to Columbia through music
Ugandan orphans connect to Columbia through music
COLUMBIA - Eighteen Ugandan children orphaned by war and diseases performed a free concert named “Signs and Wonders” at Trinity... More >>
1 day ago Friday, April 27 2018 Apr 27, 2018 Friday, April 27, 2018 7:35:00 PM CDT April 27, 2018 in News

Jefferson City children named junior ambassadors for Boys and Girls Club
Jefferson City children named junior ambassadors for Boys and Girls Club
JEFFERSON CITY - Ten members of the Boys and Girls Club of Jefferson City became the program's first Junior Ambassadors... More >>
1 day ago Friday, April 27 2018 Apr 27, 2018 Friday, April 27, 2018 6:55:00 PM CDT April 27, 2018 in News

Float Your Boat racers plan a cardboard comeback
Float Your Boat racers plan a cardboard comeback
COLUMBIA – The annual Float Your Boat for the Food Bank races are Saturday and teams have spent the past... More >>
1 day ago Friday, April 27 2018 Apr 27, 2018 Friday, April 27, 2018 6:18:00 PM CDT April 27, 2018 in News

ACLU sues Joplin over panhandling ordinance
ACLU sues Joplin over panhandling ordinance
JOPLIN (AP) — The American Civil Liberties Union is accusing a city in southwest Missouri of having a panhandling ordinance... More >>
1 day ago Friday, April 27 2018 Apr 27, 2018 Friday, April 27, 2018 4:20:00 PM CDT April 27, 2018 in News

Columbia adds to affordable housing options, leases already signed
Columbia adds to affordable housing options, leases already signed
COLUMBIA - Six new affordable homes are now available thanks to the city of Columbia and the Columbia Community Land... More >>
1 day ago Friday, April 27 2018 Apr 27, 2018 Friday, April 27, 2018 2:46:00 PM CDT April 27, 2018 in News

Judge denies Gov. Greitens' request for restraining order against Hawley
Judge denies Gov. Greitens' request for restraining order against Hawley
JEFFERSON CITY - A Cole County judge released his decision Friday not to grant a restraining order, requested by Gov.... More >>
1 day ago Friday, April 27 2018 Apr 27, 2018 Friday, April 27, 2018 2:44:00 PM CDT April 27, 2018 in News
