Gov. Nixon and 5 past governors discuss economic development

By: The Associated Press

KANSAS CITY (AP) — All six of Missouri living governors have gathered in Kansas City for a panel discussion on economic development.

The nonprofit Hawthorn Foundation organized Friday's gathering at the Kansas City Southern headquarters. The private, nonprofit foundation was created in 1982 by then-Gov. Kit Bond to facilitate business recruitment, retention and development efforts.

Gov. Jay Nixon is attending, along with past Govs. Bond, John Ashcroft, Roger Wilson, Bob Holden and Matt Blunt.

Nixon was using the event to tout that the state's unemployment rate has hit an eight-year low.