Gov. Nixon announces completion of Katy Trail extension

PLEASANT HILL — Gov. Jay Nixon announced the completion of the Katy Trail extension from Windsor to Pleasant Hill Saturday.

The 47.5-mile-long extension will allow hikers and bicyclists greater access from the Kansas City region to the Katy Trail, which runs from Clinton to St. Charles County.

“Today represents a promise made, and a promise kept, to connect the Katy Trail to Kansas City,” Gov. Nixon said.

The extension includes trailheads located in Windsor, Chilhowee, Leeton, Medford and Pleasant Hill.

In fall, 80 percent of Missouri voters re-approved Missouri's Parks, Soils and Water sales tax by its highest margin ever. The tax is the primary source of funding Missouri's state parks and historical sites.

Last year was the 25-year anniversary of the Katy Trail, the longest developed rail-trail in the United States.