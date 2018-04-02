Gov. Nixon announces disaster designation for 105 Mo. counties

JEFFERSON CITY - Gov. Nixon announced Wednesday farmers in 105 Missouri counties would be eligible for low-interest loans to help with recovery from severe storms and flooding.

The announcement came after the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) designated those counties a disaster area Tuesday.

Gov. Nixon said, "The scope of this declaration by USDA demonstrates how the severe weather most of Missouri experienced earlier this spring and summer hit farmers especially hard."

The designation opens up access to federal loans from the USDA Farm Service Agency (FSA) for all but 9 counties in the state.

The counties eligible for assistance were Adair, Andrew, Atchison, Audrain, Barry, Barton, Bates, Benton, Bollinger, Boone, Buchanan, Caldwell, Callaway, Camden, Cape Girardeau, Carroll, Carter, Cass, Cedar, Chariton, Christian, Clark, Clay, Clinton, Cole, Cooper, Crawford, Dade, Dallas, Daviess, DeKalb, Dent, Douglas, Franklin, Gasconade, Gentry, Greene, Grundy, Harrison, Henry, Hickory, Holt, Howard, Howell, Iron, Jackson, Jasper, Jefferson, Johnson, Knox, Laclede, Lafayette, Lawrence, Lewis, Lincoln, Linn, Livingston, McDonald, Macon, Madison, Maries, Marion, Mercer, Miller, Moniteau, Monroe, Montgomery, Morgan, Newton, Nodaway, Oregon, Osage, Ozark, Perry, Pettis, Phelps, Pike, Platte, Polk, Pulaski, Putnam, Ralls, Randolph, Ray, Reynolds, St. Charles, St. Clair, St. Francois, St. Louis, Ste. Genevieve, Saline, Schuyler, Scotland, Shannon, Shelby, Stone, Sullivan, Taney, Texas, Vernon, Warren, Washington, Webster, Worth and Wright.

The counties that did not get access to loans from Tuesday's designation were Scott, Mississippi, Ripley, Butler, Stoddard, New Madrid, Dunklin, Pemiscot and Wayne.

The designation was far more extensive than the designation announced Aug. 12, which allowed recovery funding for 15 counties along the Mississippi River.